‘FOUND’ Exclusive: Gabi Gets An Unexpected Visit During Another Late Night At The Office

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. FOUND tells the story of public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Ironically Gabi is hiding a chilling secret of her own. The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s new episode of FOUND for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Gabi is looking at her phone in the office, late (everyone is gone and it’s evening) when Trent comes in silently.

Check out an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of FOUND airing tonight at 10PM EST below:

Man… The moment when Trent tells Gabi “Don’t worry, someday they’ll find Sir” gave us chills. For the folks who watched the pilot — y’all already know how loaded this clip is. For those who haven’t seen the premiere episode — you have plenty of time to catch up before the second episode tonight. We’re not going to spoil anything for ya!

Here’s what else to expect from the new episode:

The team mobilizes to search for Jinny Coe, a personal escort who disappeared outside her apartment. News anchor Joy-Ann Reid launches a nationwide search for “Sir,” the man who abducted Gabi and Bella when they were young. Dhan makes a breakthrough with Zeke.

An all-new episode of FOUND airs on NBC tonight, Tuesday, October 10th at 10pm EST!

