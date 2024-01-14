2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of January 14

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Psychic Zya hooked us up with another week’s worth of horoscopes!

Check out her overview for the week and keep reading for your sun or rising sign forecast! If you’d like to go even deeper, you can book a personal reading with Zya HERE.

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

Aquarius energy is coming in hot this week with the Sun moving into this ubiquitous sign on the 20th causing a serious thirst for knowledge, innovation and originality. Pluto takes this energy to the next level by also moving into Aquarius on this day, bringing with it a strong forecast of major upheaval especially in the political area.

This energy also causes major shifts in our friends circle, our consciousness expands and we create unusual allyships – or at least they look “unnusual” from the outside.

Allow yourself to follow your heart, participate in something out of the ordinary and take part in sweeping change for the greater good.

Alrighty, lets see what’s in store for you this week.

CAPRICORN: Many of you have been feeling the urge to make radical changes across many areas of your life. And Spirit wants you to follow that energy fully and with no apologies (along as you’re not abandoning core responsibilities to children/spouses) because for Caps you all have entered a period of tremendous change. But keep it classy and do damage control as much as you can while wrecking the status quo. And don’t worry, by this time next year the dust will have settled beautifully. RED FLAGS: Someone is gonna test your boundaries this week – and I mean HAAAAARD. Stay firm while keeping it cordial. SWEET SPOT: Start doing some protection rituals in your home space such as hanging a Hand of Fatima above your doorway and getting into a daily practice of saging your environment.

AQUARIUS: As we move into your bday season you’ll be challenged to face a lot of soul-shifting adversity both internally and externally. Don’t shy away from this – it’s for your own growth at this time. Just take good care of your mental health – you may already be feeling some of this but it definitely goes into full affect this week with both Pluto and the Sun moving into your sign.

RED FLAGS: Get really familiar with your triggers and then work backwards emotionally to find out why exactly certain things are triggers for you. In other words- Shadow Work – is heavily needed at this time.

SWEET SPOT: Courage comes in all types of forms. This week Spirit wants to show you the various ways that you perform acts of courage as acts of service for yourself and others.

PISCES: Have you been feeling more intuitive lately? Many of you should, especially if you’ve been already working to expand your consciousness. If this hits home your ancestors want you to keep working to push all of your sacred gifts as they are standing by to give you downloads and genetic gifts in order to lift you to your highest timeline. To help activate this – listen to 3rd eye opening and Quantum Leaping meditations on YouTube.

RED FLAGS: Watch out for veiled threats, dismissal and jealousy from so-called friends. They are showing you who they are- trust what you are receiving.

SWEET SPOT: Spending time in and drinking in water this week will be crucial to your emotional well being. Cue up those baths loaded with bath salts and Stanley cups filled with water and dive in.

ARIES: Mother Earth is calling for you to get grounded in nature this week in order to help you manifest the closing of certain doors and relationships so that you can begin to rebirth your next level life. But you’ll truly have to be ready for your life to look quite different from what you originally planned.

RED FLAGS: Like Pisces, prepare for the snakes in your circle to show their forked tongues this week. And don’t ignore these revelations because if you do now, it will cost you dearly later.

SWEET SPOT: For those of you who are interested in moving professionally into the Healing Arts now is the time to pull the trigger on that. Start with getting a small, affordable certification in something that lights you up and then you can start to slowly build a small business.

TAURUS: You’re entering a heavy period of rapid transformation and the more you stay in a receptive state and a conscious state of what is happening and why, the faster the right people and opportunities will come into your life to open long awaited paths to prosperity and true, deep joy. Are you game?

RED FLAGS: Spiritual cleansing of your body and home is needed at this time. Consider doing a two week detox that is just plant based and mopping your floors with Florida Water and vacuuming your carpets with salt. (Sprinkle salt on the carpets first and then vacuum)

SWEET SPOT: Transformation is often done in a season of isolation. Embrace yours and allow yourself to disconnect from too much social activity with grace. A new circle is being built quietly in the background for the next version of yourself. Be excited!

GEMINI: A divine rebalancing and internal shift kicks off this week for Gems – and not just those with this as their sun sign, but those of you who have Gemini in your Mercury, Moon, Venus and Saturn. Don’t be surprised if your psychic gifts just pop open out of nowhere. To help this along, start or update your ancestor altar and ask them to come into your dreams with profound messages of how you can maximize your metaphysical potential. PS: If this scares you – then that means you really need to do this. You’re sitting on a lot of power. Seek out a teacher with high vibes that meshes well with your personality and learning style.

RED FLAGS: More divine masculine energy is needed in your life at this time to balance out your mental and emotional state. Seek out activities that allow this energy to flow within you.

SWEET SPOT: Your Spirit Guides want to work with you more closely at this time. Set up an altar and get a pendulum and start asking them yes/no questions so that you can start to build a strong foundation of communication and trust. Trust once you become besties with your Spirit Guides – your life gets really, really good.

CANCER: Good fortune can be found in the most random of opportunities, people and serendipitous events. Stay aware and look for the blessing in every scenario. Make this a daily practice and you’ll find yourself filled with humor and not worrying so much about the financial state of life or a future you have little control over outside of your personal bubble of influence.

RED FLAGS: If you’ve been working through prolonged negative emotional states, now is the time to go into therapy and start a shadow journaling practice. Pair this up with doing daily gratitude lists before you jump out of bed daily.

SWEET SPOT: Treat yourself to a new signature scent – this will go a long way in your love life and mindset.

LEO:A karmic pathway is opening for you at this time. And with this being 2024 which is the year of karma expect quite a few trippy experiences. Whatever you’ve been planting over the past few years is what you’ll reap tenfold this year. Good luck!

RED FLAGS: Where is your focus these days? If it’s in the past, move it forward – if it’s too far in the future it’s causing you anxiety. Stay present.

SWEET SPOT: Update your workout and drive playlist to include music that really makes you feel good in your heart and bring in fond memories of past lovers and family members. Music is medicine.

VIRGO: How’s your luck lately? If it’s been great then kudos, but if it’s been wonky then your Ancestors are asking you to do some internal emotional evaluation. Are you harboring jealousy towards others? Are you causing your own personal storms but blaming others and staying in victimhood? These behavior patterns are causing hiccups in your life events. Again, if this doesn’t apply, let it fly.

RED FLAGS: Get insurance for all travel plans that require a flight in the next 90 days as some chaos is forecasted ahead.

SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been trying to figure out your purpose recently or your next purpose in this lifetime i.e. career change – all will be revealed as this month continues to unfold.

LIBRA: Love of all varieties is on the horizon. The key to harnessing this glorious energy is to get super clear on what you want or at the very least what you don’t want. Which is not an easy task for Libras. But indecision in an 8 year with Pluto in Aquarius can cause you deep and unnecessary pain and life delays – so go into deep meditation, ask for spiritual downloads and take decisive actions. There are no wrong choices just different paths to the same destination.

RED FLAGS: Time is not on your side when it comes to securing the proper licenses and paperwork in matters of property and medical affairs. Get on it without delay.

SWEET SPOT: You’ll find many small wins to be grateful for this week. Congrats:)

SCORPIO: What harsh truths are you running from about yourself? It’s time to take off the sneakers and sit down and go within. Often certain self sabotaging behavior patterns are simply unhealed childhood stuff that just needs addressing. Check out Taming Your Outer Child by Dr. Susan Anderson to help you in this part of your life’s journey.

RED FLAGS: Update your LinkedIn and reheat professional networks as mass layoffs are looming in your current industry and many will be affected. This will be especially true for those that work in finance, technology and manufacturing.

SWEET SPOT: Spend time with the littles in your life to lift your spirits and make you remember to allow yourself time to play and rest.

SAGITTARIUS: How affluential are you in your sphere of the world? What imprints are you leaving behind for your community and the next generation? These ideals will be coming up for your review this week via deep conversations (on and off the Internet) as well as having to witness and potentially support the growth and stumbling blocks of folks that you know – this could even extend to people that you are raising and/or providing care for. Be gentle with any criticism or advice that have to extend… We all learn differently.

RED FLAGS: While co-operation at work is key- don’t let anyone dim your light, steal your thunder or discredit your body of knowledge. Stand in your power diplomatically but strongly.

SWEET SPOT: Now is a great time to add to your collection of learning resources via taking on new classes or adding to your personal library.