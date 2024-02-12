2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of February 11

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Psychic Zya hooked us up with another week’s worth of horoscopes!

Check out her overview for the week and keep reading for your sun or rising sign forecast! If you’d like to go even deeper, you can book a personal reading with Zya HERE.

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

The theme of Aquarius continues this week with Mars entering the sign on the 13 and Venus joining the party on the 16th and don’t forget Mercury was the host. This trine of powerful planets in this airy but fiery sign will drive big change both in our personal lives as well as on the world stage.

It will propel us to go after big goals in a unique way!

In terms of our love lives – this energy suggests that it’s time to play and call in the partner that will provide us with the highest pleasure and spiritual enlightenment.

If you’re single, this is a good week to mingle and be seen.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you.

Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

CAPRICORN:Past circumstances and situations that may not have gone the way you wanted, will come back up this week. And believe it or not this is for your ultimate benefit. Spirit will be testing you to see if you’re now in your power, where your empathy lies and if you know when to speak and when to be silent. Take everything in stride and seek the lesson and move on.

RED FLAG: Car trouble ahead…I’m seeing direct trouble with the engine and the brakes and possible problems with your insurance.

SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been feeling the winter blues, warm up your space with fresh flowers and fresher sheets.

AQUARIUS:With so many planets in your sign this week, the stars literally point to subtle and not so subtle change on the horizon for you. This week the sky is the limit and there are pulses of romance available to you at this time. Read this clearly — if you are single and seeking- go outside and mingle. Be seen. Stay open and have fun.

RED FLAG: Your energy is calling for centering. Take a yoga class or a sound bath meditation to help balance your emotions – as you’re gonna feel all the things with this many planets in your Sun sign.

SWEET SPOT: Allow people to change- if you don’t like the updated versions – ask yourself – why not? Sometimes, it can be you not wanting to honor their boundaries.

PISCES: When facing battles there are two ways to armor up – either with weapons or information. Spirit is asking that you dig deeper into your research as you take on any battles – and make sure these battles are worth the headache. Also make sure they really have something to do with you- because if not – don’t engage.

RED FLAG: Speaking of battles, do not let folks drag you into choosing sides over their petty arguments. Rise above it.

SWEET SPOT: If you can, plan a quick beach getaway – even if you stay in state – it will serve you well.

ARIES: 2024 is a karmic year. And many Aries will start to reap their karma this week. Spend some time meditating with your ancestors to receive downloads on what your time this year will look like and how you can clear up any past karma before it circles round to hit you. Also if you’ve actually been doing more good than ill – then this year will see you reaping those words tenfold.

RED FLAG: How do you spend your time? Is it productive? Could it be rationed out better? Take note of what reality you’re choosing to live in on a daily basis.

SWEET SPOT: Meditating this week will be crucial as your Spirit Team really does have messages they wish to share with you.

TAURUS: If your life is not giving what it’s supposed to give, then you should start learning more rituals for love, income, peace and prosperity. Your ancestors are standing by to literally give you flowers from your bloodline. Start tapping in by picking up a rituals course and learning a bit about the power of spiritual candles and some core manifestation principles. You– literally- have the power.

RED FLAG: Take care of your throat, especially if you speak for a living or live in cold climate and rest when you need to this week. Better to have a boosted immune system than one that is failing you.

SWEET SPOT: More income is on the horizon for many Taureans – stay focused on your bigger goals.

GEMINI:With your fellow air sister Aquarian so prominent across the stars this week – you too will feel the effect of all of this air. For Gems this will mean challenging your perspective on topics dear to you as well as seeking new ways to stretch your intellectual curiosity and expanding your consciousness.

RED FLAG: Protect your future plans – it’s so vital at this time – as not everyone has the same positive outlook that you do.

SWEET SPOT: Spirit is suggesting that you take up a new short course in either energy healing or some other healing art form…but only if it’s already speaking to your soul.

CANCER:Your home is in need of a deep spiritual cleanse at this time and the element of fire must be used. This means washing your floors with hot water with bits of Florida Water in it and then using Palo Santo afterwards – but please leave it burning. You’ll note that if you’ve been dealing with any uncertainty these past few weeks -that the confusion will clear up once you’re done cleansing.

RED FLAG: It’s not your imagination, a neighbor, is a bit off/weird/awkward. Trust your vibes, stand your ground and don’t overly engage.

SWEET SPOT: If you’re developing a new set of skills or learning new behaviour patterns – give yourself more time thank you think to adjust. All is well.

LEO:Stop pushing your point on those who are not ready to receive. Stay in your personal flow by meditating and then taking positive action to move your life forward in the way that you wish for it to go. You’re in a season of tightening up who has access to your energy and that is a good thing – even if it creates a little chaos in your life along the way. Stay the course.

RED FLAG: Work to balance your masculine and feminine energies – you can do this by taking nightly baths and doing vigorous workouts while listening to throat, root and heart chakra meditations.

SWEET SPOT: Up your energy protection by either purchasing or creating a lucky charm for yourself and wearing it daily.

VIRGO: It will become glaringly obvious to you this week that you’re repeating patterns that are keeping you stuck in nonsensical loops. But don’t be quick to judge yourself! The play here is to seek the lesson, turn inward (meditation or shadow journaling will be your best tools) and then work diligently to shift. Shifting is as easy as just choosing. Ask yourself every time you’re faced with a a choice: Does this light me up or bring me down?

RED FLAG: Don’t trust the soulmate vibes that you’re getting from this new person. They feel like a karmic lesson, not your next healthy partner.

SWEET SPOT: Transmutation requires a bit of humor and a ton of patience and self-love.

LIBRA: You may have a few folks from your past pop up into your life – in person or online this week. Be wary. Many of them are quietly jealous of your life’s success and want to secretly poke holes in your happiness and/or be a source of trouble in your carefully curated world. Know that they can’t access what you don’t allow them to access. Take note that this message is relevant to you for all of 2024.

RED FLAG: If you’re currently facing health challenges, look into working with an energy balancing healer as the problems are located in your emotional body first and now extending to your physical body.

SWEET SPOT:Aromatherapy will be fantastic for your nervous system. Turn to notes of vanilla and lemongrass.

SCORPIO: Trust your growing intuition and heightened psychic abilities at this time. Your ancestral magic is pushing to the surface and it’s a beautiful thing, even if it’s a bit jarring for you.

RED FLAG: Lay-offs at work are on the horizon. Brush up your LinkedIn profile and keep up with your network so that if you are part of the wave, you’ll land back on your feet in record time.

SWEET SPOT: Your ancestors are thirsty. Refrsesh your altars by pouring up their favorite drinks and then pouring yourself a glass and then sitting and chatting with them. They want to ease your mind and give you a bit of guidance.

SAGITTARIUS: Have you been feeling restless lately? If so, then instead of doing a sitting meditation – go out and do a walking one. Do this ideally by a body of water or at a park or the woods. It’s crucial right now for your heart, body and mind to get into one accord. Jittery energy is stagnant energy that’s not being properly processed by your emotional body. When doing your walking meditations – be sure to record any thoughts that come to mind as you do so. Do this for a week and then go back to listen to all of your messages. You’ll find nuggets of gold and notice how much more calm you are physically.

RED FLAG: Stay away from fiery colors this week. So no gold or red. Lean more towards earth tones like chocolate, white and green. This color therapy helps your nervous system to relax.

SWEET SPOT: A promotion at work is on the way, continue to shine.