2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of March 17

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Psychic Zya hooked us up with another week’s worth of horoscopes!

Check out her overview for the week and keep reading for your sun or rising sign forecast! If you’d like to go even deeper, you can book a personal reading with Zya HERE.

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

This week we move into Aries on the 19th which can bring about much needed high energy and get you motivated to tackle big ticket items that you’ve been procrastinating on. This is also a good time to undergo a serious job search or start planting the seeds to launch your own business.

On the 22nd Mars enters Pisces which can be a bit of a conflict with the Aries Sun. Why? Because Pisces is all about dreamy, sleep energy and lofty goals and ideas. It’s also focused more on spiritual ideals vs 3D earthly issues that Aries likes to tackle.

The best way to work with this energy is to spend some time making vision boards of short term goals and then knocking them out but being sure to take structured breaks and leave room for things to go slower then planned.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week.

Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com. Use code: BOSSIP for $10 off. *Limited offer*

CAPRICORN:The seeds you’ve been planting over the past few years – both professionally and personally- are set to blossom in the coming weeks. Just be patient and be open as to how these blessings will show up for you.

RED FLAG: If you’ve been dealing with severe allergies including skin rashes, there may be a quiet mold issue in your home. Have it checked out soon!

SWEET SPOT: Expect an unexpected invitation from a friend you’ve not heard from in a while. Even if it’s not something that’s not quite your bag- join them anyway and be prepared to be pleasantly surprised.

AQUARIUS:

If you’re feeling blocked and stagnant, Spirit is aksing you to drop all of the “doing and planning” and just relax. Let the answers and the directions of what you need to do come to you slowly and over time. This would be a great time to pick up a walking meditation practice – where you choose various places for contemplative strolls that provide visual and emotional enjoyment.

RED FLAG: Dating someone’s potential is a recipe for disaster. Skip to dessert by choosing yourself.

SWEET SPOT: Hang some crystals in your bedroom to increase prophetic dreams. These can include purple amethyst, black tourmaline and quartz crystal.

PISCES:If you’ve undergone major change over the past few years and find that you have nothing really in common with your friends, then now is the time to build a new community. Do this consciously and don’t be shy about curating and cultivating exactly who and what you need. It might even be a good idea to start a few groups yourself so you’re getting exactly what you want.

RED FLAG: An opportunity for promotion at work may not be what it seems. Be slow to accept and ask all the questions and I do mean all of them.

SWEET SPOT: Wearing purple and orange are great first date colors for Pisces at this time. It will pump up the Sacral Chakra (sexual energy) and your Third Eye Chakra (your psychic discernment) which are both valuable when hitting the dating scene.

ARIES: Your abundance this week can be found in stretching your knowledge of metaphysics and astrology. Why? Because the more you start to tap into your own intuition the smoother and doper life will get for you. With the Sun blazing in your sign this week – you’ve a head start over the rest of the Zodiac.

RED FLAG: Change is the only constant. Chant this mantra to yourself as things start moving in both your personal and professional life that are seemingly out of your control and possibly not to your liking.

SWEET SPOT: Drink cinnamon tea or light up cinnamon incense this week to bring in more abundance and luck in all areas of your life.

TAURUS:Pleasure and freedom go hand in hand for many Taureans. However, too many of you are carrying the emotional baggage of others and have gotten yourselves into too much debt. Make 2024 that you drop all of the weight and then go after the things that you truly want to do. Remember you can’t take people’s life lessons for them…they need to learn by doing and fumbling. Move aside and just hand them a box of tissues.

RED FLAG: Flexibility will be needed at work this week. Be sure to sprinkle in a bit of diplomacy as well.

SWEET SPOT: Thinking of detoxing in time for your birthday? Great start with a green juice fast and shortening the time you spend scrolling – especially if you doom scroll.

GEMINI:This week you’ll be tasked with redefining happiness and success. It appears that a few situations both at work and at home will prompt you to really think about what you need in your life to make you feel content and fulfilled.

RED FLAG: A note of caution about the info above – don’t start chopping folks out of your life prematurely. Give things time to cook and yourself time to contemplate. By your bday season you’ll know what to do.

SWEET SPOT: Be sure to surround yourself only with those on your same frequency.Trying to pull people into your world and POV can be foolish and honestly just make people upset with you. Remember to flow, not fight.

CANCER:: It will become crystal clear to you this week as to who is truly supportive of your season of thriving vs who is not. Now, you don’t necessarily have to call them out. Just take note and move accordingly. Keep your inner peace by doing you and strategically moving away from those who aren’t on the same road.

RED FLAG: If someone is giving you weird vibes, even if everyone else “loves them” go with your gut. While they may not be terrible, they may be terrible for you.

SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been handling your business at the gym, it’s totally ok to treat yourself to that extra slice of cake.

LEO:Solitude is the name of the game when it comes to achieving your long held goals. Over the next six months, your ability to level up is astounding but it will require focus, discipline and being a lot less social. Are you up for the challenge?

RED FLAG: New beginnings often arrive in chaos. Instead of asking why is this happening to me? Ask — what should I be learning from this?

SWEET SPOT: Spend some time in nature to receive downloads but put a twist on it – get physical by volunteering your time on a farm! The movement and being with animals and plants will make your creativity open wide and give you a fresh perspective.

VIRGO: Action is something that Virgos are good at. You’re even better with taking strategic action. Don’t let anyone talk you out of this gift. In other words force people to work on your timeline and not theirs. Your sixth sense of organization and execution is pretty much foolproof.

RED FLAG: Trusting people is fine, but be smart about it. Look at their track record because that truly speaks for what they are willing to do or not.

SWEET SPOT: Adventures are beckoning. All work and no play makes a human cranky. So be sure to pencil in some fun time.

LIBRA: When it comes to legal matters, do your own due diligence even if you’ve hired a great legal team. Expect last minute miracles along the way and just stay focused on the outcome you wish to see.

RED FLAG: Someone who doesn’t pour into you is always asking for your emotional and financial support. Cut them from your life and if it’s a family member then put up hard boundaries and stand on business

SWEET SPOT: What brings you delight? Look for the small and affordable things that light you up and go do more of that.

SCORPIO: “Healing chaos” will be a major theme for many of you over these coming months. Some of this chaos is because you refuse to set up boundaries with energy vampires in your life. Some of it is necessary to get you to deep healing and take action in the areas of your life where you’ve been procrastinating.

RED FLAG: Forgiveness is fine, but if someone doesn’t change their behavior then it’s honestly pointless.

SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been thinking of taking a quick mini getaway – now would be a great time or at least before the start of summer.

SAGITTARIUS: Courage to face the truth about someone you hold near and dear will come into the spotlight this month. Hang in there as the news does feel pretty intense but remember you’re not able to rescue anyone. We must all face the consequences for our actions — good and bad.

RED FLAG: If you’ve been struggling to release excess weight, then seriously consider hiring a personal trainer. Sometimes just having an accountability partner is all you need to level up.

SWEET SPOT: It’s okay to splurge on a few items that make you feel good! Just be sure you’ve got the extra cash – not credit- to do so.

Have a great week, guys!