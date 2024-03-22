YEAH, JOE! GloRilla Goes Viral After Discussing Her White House Visit Live On CNN

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Rapper GloRilla goes viral after her recent visit to the White House. The Memphis artist spoke to a news reporter on CNN where she was asked her political opinion to which she gave a hilarious response that fans can’t stop talking about across social media. Read more about the viral interaction and watch the viral clip inside.

GloRilla takes her talents to the White House for a meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She talked about her experience live on air with a host on CNN.

On Monday (Mar. 18), the top-selling rapper attended the White House’s Women’s History Month reception in Washington, D.C. Glo shared a phot with the POTUS to her Instagram with an appropriate caption, “YEAH JOE,” which is a nod to her latest hit single “Yeah Glo!,” which peaked on the Billboard 100 list.

A few days later, she appeared on CNN with journalist Laura Coates to discuss her White House experience meeting the President Biden and VP Harris. In the virtual interview, she was asked what it was like to be in the presence of the elected officials.

“It was so cool. I was geeked,” Glo responded. “I never in a million years thought I would be in the White House. They can’t mess with me.”

Coates also asked what Biden and Harris wanted from GloRilla politically, to which she answered, “That ain’t got nothing to do with me. You know what I’m saying?” The rapper begins to sing Jill Scott’s “Golden” song, “I’m just living my life like it’s golden.”

Glorilla continued by saying, “I’m not going to talk politics. I love the President. I love everybody.”

She concluded the conversation with the most hilarious part of the interview saying, “At the end of the day, the day gotta end.”

GloRilla also talked about her experience growing up in a house in the Frayser neighborhood of Memphis.

Watch the hilarious exchange below: