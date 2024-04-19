Netflix’s New Limited Series ‘A Man In Full’ Is A Juicy Peach Of A Political Drama

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

And we’re not just saying that because it’s based in Atlanta!

Netflix is known for producing some pretty powerful content but we’re truly excited for this new project from Big Little Lies producer David E. Kelley. Our girl Regina King is also an executive producer and directs three of the six episodes (fellow EP Tommy Schlamme tackles the other three)! A Man in Full is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by the late Tom Wolfe.

Here’s the synopsis:

When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Check out the trailer below:

Good ish right?! The Charlie Croker storyline is powerful but there’s also some great things going on with the B and C storylines and the ensemble cast is out of this world. The series stars Jeff Daniels as Croker, and other talent includes Tom Pelphrey, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill and Chanté Adams.

We’re about two weeks out from the May 2 debut. Do you plan to watch?