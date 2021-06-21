black men , celebrity birthday , empire
Happy Birthday! 21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

Posted 11 hours ago

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 14, 2018

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Can you believe Jussie Smollett turns 39 years old today? We cannot.

The actor and singer famously played Jamal Lyon, the young adult son of Cookie and Lucious Lyon, on hit FOX series, Empire. On the show, Jamal was coming into his own and owning his truth as a gay Black man in America, despite his father’s hang-ups about homosexuality. At the time, his story was groundbreaking, as Empire also addressed homophobia in Hip-Hop, a topic no other show has ever confronted so thoroughly.

In the end, Jussie was cut from the series after authorities accused him of faking a hate crime he’d reported (an ongoing saga between Jussie and the Chicago justice system that we hope ends soon). Regardless, the story he assisted in telling onscreen is vital to our evolution as a society. “I was so afraid to tell the true story of what it’s like to walk in the shoes of a black man that’s gay in the music business, where it’s really shunned,” Empire creator Lee Daniels said in a 2016 interview with Out. “Jussie has brought to life that character. He’s so f*cking smart — much smarter than Jamal — and I think he’s a really good role model, whereas Jamal is more of an artist, and selfish, in a beautiful way.”

“I don’t take this career for granted,” Jussie added, “and I have been given a very special platform through Empire to speak on a weekly basis about love and truth and acceptance.”

Today, for Jussie’s birthday, we want to celebrate the handsome, brave, and sweet guy we’ve always known him to be. Check out some photos below.

1. Torturing Queen Taraji.

Source:false

2. #BlackPower #WakandaForever

Source:false

3. You can tell by those lips he lives to perform. Lol.

Source:false

4. Everything is love.

Source:false

5. Hoodies Up.

Source:false

6. Straight backs on fleek.

Source:false

7. Suave!

Source:false

8. Team work makes the dream work.

Source:false

9. Showtime.

Source:false

10. So presidential.

Source:false

11. That boy got soul.

Source:false

12. Jussie… the sunset… what more do you need?

Source:false

13. Light brown killers.

Source:false

14. Jussie luhhh da kids.

Source:false

15. The most beautiful x the most handsome.

Source:false

16. Flawless.

Source:false

17. A vibe we can’t find anywhere else.

Source:false

18. Still torturing the queen.

Source:false

19. Gotta love him!

Source:false

20. Black kings.

Source:false

21. Happy Birthday, Jussie!

Source:false
