Wild & Wonderful Times: None of These Things Were On Our 2022 Bingo Card

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty
A lot of wild things took place this year. There were many firsts that happened in 2022, but there were about 20 things we did not have on our bingo card. Check out a gallery of wild and wonderful moments we could have never predicted would happen this year inside.
Whether it was an unexpected political figure joining the race for Senate like Herschel Walker or Will Smith notoriously slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, this year started off pretty wicked and wild and concluded just the same. Many families around the states are currently planning their New Year’s Eve celebrations. It’s exciting to wrap up the year and reflect on what happened. The good, the bad, the absolutely stunning and the ridiculously ugly are all joining forces on the list of 2022’s wildest moments.
Social media users my have seen a few post throughout the year, mentioning things that were not on their 2022 bingo card.
For instance, new couples coming together like reality star and public figure Kim Kardshian and comedian and actor Pete Davidson. There were other surprises like the laundry list of divorces announced this year like long-time Hollywood couple Tia and Cory Hardrict. These moments may not have been the best circumstances to close out a long, chaotic year, but they all made for great surprises.
Fret not, there are some pleasant moments on the list as well. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky having a beautiful baby boy was one of our favorites. It wasn’t on our bingo card, but we are happy to celebrate their first bundle of joy entering the world this year.
Check out our full list of wild and wonderful moments we could have never predicted to be on our 2022 bingo card below:
1. Herschel Walker Running For Senate
Source:Papi_B_Dubs
2. Elon Musk Owning Twitter
Source:mewniumz
3. Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
Source:SunFaac
4. Balenciaga’s BDSM Advertisement
Source:Garbage_Mane
5. The Series of Hollywood Divorces
Source:TheKempire
6. Isiah Rashad’s Unexpected Coming Out Video
Source:GotDamnZo
7. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Had A Baby Boy
Source:AP
8. Beyoncé & Drake Dropping Dance Albums
Source:fofequis
9. Gabrielle Union & Boosie Beefin’
Source:GOTCITYTEA
10. TI Becoming A Comedian
Source:DatPiff
11. Brittney Griner Serving Time In Russia
Source:MikeSington
12. Diddy’s Newborn Baby
Source:Diddy
13. Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Dating
Source:SaycheeseDGTL
14. tWitche’s Death
Source:TODAYshow
15. Issa Rae’s Surprise Wedding
Source:IAMNJERA
16. Kanye West Defends Hitler
Source:RealSaavedra
17. A Monkeypox Outbreak
Source:UrsulaV
18. Viola Davis As Michelle Obama
Source:Phil_Lewis_
19. Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones Become A Couple
Source:Bossip
20. Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Public Court Case
Source:shivmcavoy
