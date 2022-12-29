2022 , end of year , New Year
Wild & Wonderful Times: None of These Things Were On Our 2022 Bingo Card

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

A lot of wild things took place this year. There were many firsts that happened in 2022, but there were about 20 things we did not have on our bingo card. Check out a gallery of wild and wonderful moments we could have never predicted would happen this year inside.

Whether it was an unexpected political figure joining the race for Senate like Herschel Walker or Will Smith notoriously slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, this year started off pretty wicked and wild and concluded just the same. Many families around the states are currently planning their New Year’s Eve celebrations. It’s exciting to wrap up the year and reflect on what happened. The good, the bad, the absolutely stunning and the ridiculously ugly are all joining forces on the list of 2022’s wildest moments.

Social media users my have seen a few post throughout the year, mentioning things that were not on their 2022 bingo card.

For instance, new couples coming together like reality star and public figure Kim Kardshian and comedian and actor Pete Davidson. There were other surprises like the laundry list of divorces announced this year like long-time Hollywood couple Tia and Cory Hardrict. These moments may not have been the best circumstances to close out a long, chaotic year, but they all made for great surprises.

Fret not, there are some pleasant moments on the list as well. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky having a beautiful baby boy was one of our favorites. It wasn’t on our bingo card, but we are happy to celebrate their first bundle of joy entering the world this year.

Check out our full list of wild and wonderful moments we could have never predicted to be on our 2022 bingo card below:

1. Herschel Walker Running For Senate

Source:Papi_B_Dubs

2. Elon Musk Owning Twitter

Source:mewniumz

3. Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Source:SunFaac

4. Balenciaga’s BDSM Advertisement

Source:Garbage_Mane

5. The Series of Hollywood Divorces

Source:TheKempire

6. Isiah Rashad’s Unexpected Coming Out Video

Source:GotDamnZo

7. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Had A Baby Boy

Source:AP

8. Beyoncé & Drake Dropping Dance Albums

Source:fofequis

9. Gabrielle Union & Boosie Beefin’

Source:GOTCITYTEA

10. TI Becoming A Comedian

Source:DatPiff

11. Brittney Griner Serving Time In Russia

Source:MikeSington

12. Diddy’s Newborn Baby

Source:Diddy

13. Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Dating

Source:SaycheeseDGTL

14. tWitche’s Death

Source:TODAYshow

15. Issa Rae’s Surprise Wedding

Source:IAMNJERA

16. Kanye West Defends Hitler

Source:RealSaavedra

17. A Monkeypox Outbreak

Source:UrsulaV

18. Viola Davis As Michelle Obama

Source:Phil_Lewis_

19. Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones Become A Couple

Source:Bossip

20. Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Public Court Case

Source:shivmcavoy
