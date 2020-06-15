High Key Beautiful: Drop Dead Gorgeous Photos Of Issa Rae

Insecure‘s fifth season came to an end last night and we’ve got to say, it definitely lived up to the hype.

Season 5 was a rollercoaster of emotions from the very beginning. From Issa coincidentally befriending and working alongside Lawrence’s new bae Condola to Molly being a horrible friend and Nathan coming back into the picture, there was no shortage of drama, laughs, or awkwardness. The finale episode was no different, as the crew got back together to search L.A. for a depressed Tiffany, who ran away from her family. There was also Molly and Andrew’s long overdue breakup.

BUT, what really had absolutely everybody’s Twitter finger’s going off was the fact that just as Lawrence and Issa seemed to be working things out, Lawrence finds out Condola is pregnant, sending the internet into frenzy mode.

Again, it was definitely a standout season. Creator Issa Rae took to social media to reflect on the time.

“Can’t believe these 10 weeks flew by, but thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for supporting us this season! We couldn’t have imagined all that happened, but through it all, you’ve allowed us into your homes every week — and we’re so grateful for that. #InsecureHBO,” she tweeted.

To celebrate her genius and beauty, we gathered more of her most gorgeous moments below. If you haven’t tuned into Insecure, check it out — not now, but RIGHT now.

