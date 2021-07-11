Happy Birthday, Queen! 14 Epic Photos Of Lil Kim & Her Celebrity Friends

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Today, we’re celebrating the queen Lil Kim on her 47th birthday.

Decades after she first rose to fame, Kimberly Denise Jones is one of the most respected names in Hip Hop and fashion. Despite all she’s already achieved, Kim is still going strong, influencing today’s creatives and, undoubtedly, future generations as well.

As we mentioned in our list of celebrity Cancers yesterday, Kim is an ambitious, caring, and loyal woman. She always stands strong on her convictions, continues to ride with her day ones (in and out of entertainment), and is consistently cooking up new ways to give fans fire content and dominate the industry. What we love most about Kim, however, is her support of today’s legends and up-and-coming artists — one look at her social media and you’ll see her loving on the who’s who of music. From the City Girls to the late Fred The Godson to Rihanna, Kim always has a kind word for any and everybody chasing their dream.

In that vein, we thought we’d celebrate the Queen Bee with some epic photos of her and just a few of her celebrity friends. Of course, we have to start out with a throwback photo of her, the late Notorious B.I.G. and Puffy Daddy (now P. Diddy a.k.a. Brother Love).

Happy Birthday, Lil Kim! We love you for your beauty, inside and out, and we always will!

ALSO: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Cutest Moments Over The Years

ALSO: Who Is Monique Green? Meet Disney’s Big Shot Beauty Inside [Photos]