The Breathtaking Trailer For ‘The Big Cigar’: Here’s How Huey P. Newton Escaped To Havana

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for “The Big Cigar,” the upcoming limited series led by André Holland, who stars alongside Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman. “The Big Cigar” makes its global debut on May 17 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 14.
Based on the magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman (“Argo”), who also serves as executive producer, “The Big Cigar” tells the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. It’s a wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.
NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made”) is the showrunner of “The Big Cigar.” Executive Producer Jim Hecht (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”) penned the show’s first episode. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Sherman Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions are under an overall deal. Sherman Barrois and Hecht are executive producing alongside Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector (“Little America”) through their production company Epic.
The Big Cigar debuts May 17 on Apple TV+.
1. André Holland Stars As Huey P. NewtonSource:Apple TV+
When Apple TV+ shared first look images from their new limited series ‘The Big Cigar’ we were excited to see André Holland recreated this classic image of Huey P. Newton
2. André Holland + Tiffany Boone = Must Watch TVSource:Apple TV+
We’re extremely excited to see Tiffany Boone in her role as Huey’s love interest. These are two of our favorite actors of our time. Apple TV+ knows what they’re doing!!!
3. Remember The TimesSource:Apple TV+
The show imagery really captures the spirit of the ’70’s. We can’t wait to see the wardrobe, hair and set — especially after watching Palm Royale!
4. André Holland In His Element Is EVERYTHINGSource:Apple TV+
Have y’all seen The Knick? Or Passing? Moonlight? André Holland blow us away — EVERY DAMN TIME!
5. The Revolutionary + The ProducerSource:Apple TV+
Because we’ve read up on The Black Panther party, we’re not strangers to the facts that Hollywood provided some of the party’s greatest allies so we’re super excited to watch how these relationships play out on screen!