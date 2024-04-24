The Breathtaking Trailer For ‘The Big Cigar’: Here’s How Huey P. Newton Escaped To Havana

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

There goes André Holland blowing our minds again!

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for “The Big Cigar,” the upcoming limited series led by André Holland, who stars alongside Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman. “The Big Cigar” makes its global debut on May 17 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 14.

Based on the magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman (“Argo”), who also serves as executive producer, “The Big Cigar” tells the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. It’s a wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.

Check out the trailer below:

We really can’t wait to see this. Apple TV+ keeps hitting it out the ballpark!

NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made”) is the showrunner of “The Big Cigar.” Executive Producer Jim Hecht (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”) penned the show’s first episode. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Sherman Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions are under an overall deal. Sherman Barrois and Hecht are executive producing alongside Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector (“Little America”) through their production company Epic.

The Big Cigar debuts May 17 on Apple TV+.

Will you be watching?