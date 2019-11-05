CLOSE
Press Play: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Star In Hilarious New ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Trailer

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in an all-new trailer for their highly-anticipated film, Bad Boys For Life. While many years have passed, the old crew’s still got it and it looks like they might just do the beloved film franchise justice in this next installment.

Also starring Joe Pantoliano (of course), Charles Melton, Vanessa Hudgens, and Alexander Ludwig, the fellas pick up right where they left off in an action-packed trailer. Detective Lieutenant Mike (played by Will Smith) is all about that action and just like the good ol’ times, his partner Marcus (played by Martin Lawrence) is NOT.

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE – Official Trailer #2,” Martin wrote on his Instagram account. “One last time. 🤜🏾🤛🏾 #BadBoysForLife – Y’all can watch the new trailer now! In theaters January 17.”

Tune in up top!

