Pray For Texas: These Houston Artists Support Fellow Texans Amid Winter Storm Uri

The past few days for the state of Texas have been rough on all of its’ residents dealing with an intense winter storm. The state was not prepared for the weather and it has since left Texans with days upon days of power outages, busted pipes and no source of water. The residents who did not make their survival kits beforehand are sitting in their dark rooms, many without non-perishable food items to eat and an adequate supply of drinking water. People are enduring freezing temperatures caused by Winter Storm Uri, and parents are doing whatever they can to keep their young children warm inside such as building insulated tens inside their homes. Meanwhile Ted Cruz, United States Senator of the great state of Texas, planned a luxurious trip to Cancun while citizens suffered the storm.

Fortunately, a few Texas artists are doing their part for the community by giving what they can to those in need.

Solange donated a significant amount to Mutual Aid Houston’s post-freeze housing relief fund. She shares the post on Twitter, “I’m committed to doing more… My heart breaks man,” thanking the collective for all of the efforts being done on the ground.

sending so much love back home🖤and im committed to doing more…

my heart breaks man

thank you for all the endless work u guys are doing on the ground https://t.co/l1AORY9wT8 — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 19, 2021

Of course Solange’s big sister and fellow Houston legend, Beyoncé has also showed her support through her BeyGOOD Foundation, Adidas and Houston’s Bread of Life by administering relief grants.

Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.

We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021

Bun B also shows his support for his community and addresses the lack of concern Senator Cruz has shown to Texas citizens throughout this crisis.

The Houston artist also posted this video asking his fans and followers to, “Pray for Texas.”

Another Houston legend, Trae Tha Truth has been utilizing his platform to highlight what’s going on in his home state of Texas and fans are praising him for constantly showing love to his hometown.

The community of Texas are banning together to get through this rough winter storm. We commend the artists who are showing up and supporting the community with the resources they have to help provide for families in need. We ask that if you can support our fellow Texans during this time to take a look at this link from CNN with resources and a list of organizations where you can donate. Also checkout Mutual Aid Houston for more updates and information on how you can continue to support.

