Back In Our Day: Chingy’s Best ’00s Moments & A Look At Him NOW

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Howard Earl Bailey Jr., the ’00s rapper we affectionately know as Chingy, is celebrating his 41st birthday today!

Now, some of you may not know who Chingy is but to those of us born in the ’90s and raised in the 2000s, Chingy was an integral part of our childhood turn-up. Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, he toured with his predecessor Nelly before getting signed to Ludacris’ Disturbing Tha Peace label. He would go on to deliver several bops that still go today — we’re talking “Right Thurr,” “Holidae Inn,” “Pullin’ Me Back,” “One Call Away” … the list goes on. A true collaborator, he had hits with many of Hip Hop’s greatest acts, including Snoop Dogg, Trina, Jermaine Dupri, 2 Chainz, and Luda. Yes, those of us who were old enough to remember, will recall the south and midwest were applying undeniable pressure to the rap game. Chingy also ventured into acting and was seen on episodes of My Wife and Kids, One on One, and George Lopez. He was also in Scary Movie 4.

In 2013, Chingy announced his departure from mainstream rap as he found religion and became a practicing Black Hebrew Israelite. Then, after reportedly leaving the religion more recently, he signed to Universal Music Group and hit the Millennium Tour with B2K and other ’00s acts from back in the day.

Today, Chingy is in the middle of a performance royalty court case (he speaks on that below), trying his hand at vlogging, a proud dad, and more. He’s active!

And, it seems, wise beyond his years.

Check out some of our favorite Chingy moments from the ’00s below and join us in wishing him the happiest of birthdays!

ALSO: Coming 2 America | What Fans Are Saying About The Long-Anticipated Sequel