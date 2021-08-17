Bittersweet: Netflix Drops The Official Trailer For The Fourth & Final Season Of ‘Dear White People’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The final season of Dear White People is on its way and today, Netflix released the key art and official trailer. Starring Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson and more, the Netflix comedy-drama follows several Black college students who touch on race in America while attending the fictional Winchester University.

Here’s the official season 4 synopsis: “Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, Dear White People Vol. 4 finds our characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and 90s-inspired musical event, Dear White People Vol. 4 is a can’t-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.”

“I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix. This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience,” creator and executive producer Justin Simien previously said about the award-winning series coming to an end.

Check out the trailer below. Queer Eye star Karamo Brown was rumored to have been added to the cast and as you’ll see in the clip, the reports are true. It appears he plays a college counselor, guiding his students on the path to graduation.

Dear White People: Vol. 4 premieres on Netflix September 22. Stay tuned!

