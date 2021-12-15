And Just Like That: Was There Time For Carrie To Call 911? Chris Noth Explains Mr. Big’s Death Scene

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

HBO completely blindsided fans by taking the life of iconic character, Mr. Big, in the premiere episode of And Just Like That. Now, actor Chris Noth is opening up about the scene.

The Sex and the City reboot follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they transition from their friendship as 30-something-year-olds to love, life, and BFFship in their 50s. In the very first episode Mr. Big, the beloved SATC character portrayed by Noth, tragically passed away. He and Carrie were supposed to head out to the Hamptons for some downtime, but Charlotte pressured Carrie into attending her daughter’s piano recital instead. Big, who suffered from a heart condition, stayed home and got some exercise in on his Peloton bike. After an intense workout, however, he had a heart attack.

A devastated Carrie walked in on the tail-end of the attack and moments later, he passed away. After the shocking scene, many viewers wondered why Carrie didn’t call an ambulance — she instead held on to him, crying and screaming, and dragging him as the shower water ran near them both.

“One thing [creator Michael Patrick King] and I agreed on: We both called it the Bonnie and Clyde moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets. They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. They both know that it’s the end,” Noth said of Big and Carrie’s relationship in a new Vogue interview.

“We knew that we had to have that, that I just shouldn’t die alone in the bathroom. There had to be that last moment and no words, no corny dialogue, just a look, and I thought [King] did it so beautifully.” he added of Carrie not calling 911. “It was very important for both of us to find a way to have that last moment together, not that she walks in and finds me dead in the bathroom. That was essential for me to come back to. And the rest is just chemistry with SJ. We’ve known each other a long time.”

So: do you think it’s possible for your soulmate to somehow know when it is “the end?” Let us know.