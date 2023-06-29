Tia Mowry Reveals What Motivated Her To File For Divorce In HelloBeautiful’s ‘Living My Truth’ Cover Story

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry, shares how therapy changed her life, her new brand 4U By Tia, and more on her divorce from Cory Hardrict in HelloBeautiful’s ‘Living My Truth’ cover story written by Cori Murray. Read more from “The Truth Issue” inside.

The beloved actress, personality and businesswoman is all about embracing her “blessings era.” Mowry shares that the long journey to accepting her truth came after grief, heartache and a lot of counseling. Though she is busy with a new sustainably sourced and clean beauty care line called 4U By Tia, her series regular role on Netflix’s “Family Reunion” her YouTube cfooking show “QuickFix, running her homewares line, Spice By Tia Mowry, and being a dedicated mom to her children Cree and Cairo, the talent still finds time to work on herself through therapy and self-preservation.

The article discusses why she chose to file for a divorce, where she credits her children in her decision-making.

“A part of my decision was also for them,” Tia opened up in the issue. “For them seeing their mother walk in truth. I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision. It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life. But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through. [They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that. That’s the best gift I can give them. I want for them not to live a life that I want them to live, for them not to live a life that everybody else wants them to live or what they think that they should be or live. I want them to see that it is okay to have a bad day. I want them to see that it is okay to chase your joy. I want them to see that it is okay to live your truth.”

Mowry stuns on the cover story in a sage feathered and embellished dress. It’s evident that she is embodying joy and embracing her blessings. The issue shares what she’s discovering about herself.

“I always say that I am chasing the joy,” Mowry offers in the issue. “I’m chasing my authentic self, my potential. That’s where the magic happens: when you are living your truth. That doesn’t mean that your truth is always going to be rainbows and Skittles. Joy and happiness is like a rollercoaster. What made me happy 10 years ago is different than what’s making me happy now.”

