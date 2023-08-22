Game On: Watch Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Official Trailer

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” universe continues to expand as they welcome Season 4 of “Love Is Blind: After the Altar.” The latest season will return next week on the streaming platform. Read more details about the upcoming season and watch the official trailer inside.

The official series description:

As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration. However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance. Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart? Find out when “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” returns only on Netflix.

Fans can get ready for a true love game with Season 4’s couples and singles when the “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” series premieres on September 1. The franchise will also release a fresh crop of hopeful singles as they enter the pods on September 22 for a brand new season of “Love Is Blind.”

The franchise will also introduce “Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind,” a new interactive game to experience all the romance from the unscripted series.

But first, check out the trailer for “Love is Blind: After the Altar” below: