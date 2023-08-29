Steve and Marjorie Harvey Address Cheating Rumors With Sweet Social Media Messages

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Steve Harvey’s wife of 16 years, Marjorie Harvey, has been accused of infidelity throughout their marriage. The couple recently addressed these rumors on and offline. Check out what the Harvey’s had to say about people meddling in their marriage inside.

Over the weekend, the “Family Feud” host made a point to address the rumors at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. One attendee shared a TikTok from the conversation, where Steve begins his set by noting, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marriage is fine.”

He continued, “I don’t know what y’all are doin’, but find something else to do cause we fine, Lord have mercy.”

Marjorie also had a few words, which she shared on her personal Instagram account. She posted an article appropriately titled, “How to handle being lied about,” which also listed a Bible verse about “hurled insults.”

Within her caption, she addresses her relationship with her husband, saying, “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” she posted. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you 🙏🏾😍.”

Despite their messages, the rumor continued circulating online suggesting that Marjorie had allegedly cheated on Steve with his bodyguard and personal chef. The couple appears to be keeping their love alive with heartfelt posts online and encouraging their communities in the midst of it all.

The couple tied the knot back in 2007, having a successful 16 year union. They blended their respective families, which includes their seven children – Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason, and Lori — and seven grandchildren.

Harvey once told Essence about his love for Marjorie in a 2014 cover story.

“Everything I have,” he says and points to his wife of seven years, “is because of this girl right here.”

He continued, “Every great man has a woman… I didn’t say successful man, I said great man. Yeah, maybe you’re successful if you sign a $16 million NBA contract. But greatness is when you’re the husband and father you’re supposed to be. When everyone surrounding you looks up to you, depends on you, and you come through for them. That’s greatness.”

In a recent Twitter post, the entertainer shared a compilation of videos with an interview from his talk show where they recall an early moment from their relationship. Marjorie threatened to leave Steve if he didn’t change his act.

Check out the cute and comedic compilation video, celebrating their love below: