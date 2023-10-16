Daddy-Daughter Time: Nick Cannon Schools His Daughter Monroe On Classic 90s Dances

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon shared a video with his daughter Monroe Cannon on Instagram. Fans watch the entertainer pass along his ‘90s dance moves to the next generation as the two battle it out. Watch the video inside.

Say what you want about Nick and his community of children, but you can’t say he isn’t a present father. Cannon posted a video teaching his 12 year old daughter Monroe, who is one of two children he shares with Mariah Carey.

Nick shows a move to Monroe and she follows up with her rendition. They do a series of familiar '90s dances, and she kept up with each move pretty well. It appears she was only challenged by a move or two.

It’s beautiful to see Black celebritiy dads spending time with their children. With so many other responsibilities Cannon might have, it’s sweet to see him prioritizing a little daddy-daughter time.

Monroe is well on her way to stardom. She often posts videos singing with her famous mom, dancing alongside her twin brother Moroccan Scott Cannon and acting out hilarious videos for TikTok.

Oh, the places she will go!

The twins were Cannon’s first children born 12 years ago on April 30. The “Wild N’ Out” host was with Carey for 8 years before they called it quits.

Now, the star has had 12 children since 2011— Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Zen, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful Zeppelin and Halo Marie Cannon. Cannon appears to be enjoying the fatherhood phase of his life sharing with People back in May, “Every day I just wake up excited as a father.”