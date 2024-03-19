Subscribe
Entertainment

The Halle Awards: DDG Showers Halle Bailey With Love In A Special At-Home Awards Ceremony

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Halle Bailey and DDG’s relationship is the sweetest and most supportive we have seen in awhile from two blossoming celebrities. Halle absolutely adores her boo DDG and all his wild and funny antics with their son Halo. Check out this sweet moment where he gives Halle her flowers in their own special “Halle Awards” ceremony.

As the formal awards season wraps, DDG had one more ceremony for his girlfriend Halle to attend. The rapper gave her the sweetest surprise with an at-home awards show to shower his queen.

On a video posted to social media, DDG shared a completely random and improvised ceremony where the “Little Mermaid” star brought home an award in each category.

His special video showcased a one of one ceremony titled, “The Halle Awards.” The new mommy to their son Halo is holding her son while feeding him a bottle. DDG pulls up a chair so she could take a sit on her throne.

DDG began presenting her with awards one by one. One was for “Best Cat Sitter” and another for “Best Woman;.” Others included “Best New Single” for her latest track “In Your Hands.'” He also included “Best New Artist” to her list.

As she wiped her tears, the proud dad presented her with the “Best Sweetheart” award. He even gave her a trophy for the “Best Partner” award as she smiled from ear to ear.

The final award was the tearjerker, and it was presented by the all-star father-son duo.

“I want to give this award for the best one ever,” DDG said while making a funny newborn voice, pretending to be Halo.

Bailey’s tears came rolling down as he presented her with the ultimate award as “Best Mother.”

“That was really sweet,” she said in the video.

The celebrity couple initially started dating in March 2022 and welcomed their first child, Halo, in December 2023.

Check out the sweet moment below:

RELATED TAGS

celebrity couple Celebrity news ddg Halle Bailey Newsletter

More from Global Grind
Trending
55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

The Halle Awards: DDG Showers Halle Bailey With Love In A Special At-Home Awards Ceremony

A young African-American woman is relaxing at home and using mobile phone
Quizzes

How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out

Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event & After Party
Entertainment

The Boys Are Back In Town: Starz Announces A New Power Spinoff ‘Origins’ Featuring A Young Ghost & Tommy

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-KRAVITZ
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz Affectionately Roasts Her Dad Lenny Kravitz As He Received His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee
DoNotUse, Entertainment

Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Entertainment

Viral Video: Billie Eilish Has A New Bestie In Alicia Keys’ Son Genesis

The Fall Guy Special Event
Movies

‘The Fall Guy’ Isn’t Even In Theatres Yet And Already It’s Breaking Records…

Global Grind Logo G
News

WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother’s Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close