Watch: Viral Sensation VanVan Collabs With Heiress For New Single “Be You” Aimed To Motivate The Youth

Published on March 29, 2024

T.I. Hosts 20th Anniversary Of Trap Muzik Dinner

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Viral rap sensation Savannah “VanVan” McConneaughey dropped her latest single with T.I. and Tiny Harris’ youngest superstar Heiress Harris. Their single “Be You” has already become a viral hit catered to the youth. Leran more about their collaboration and watch the video inside.

Five-year-old rapper VanVan is best known for her raps and awesome dance moves. The young superstar teamed up with eight-year-old Heiress on their new single “Be You.”

The music video was released on Friday (Mar. 22) and directed by legendary entertainer MC Lyte. The video begins in a classroom where the two girls are captured with their friends. Their teacher steps out of the classroom to take a call and instructs the kids to consider the concept of “Be You.” In the teacher’s absence, the children break into song and dance to their tracks.

The kid-friendly song aims to motivate listeners.

“You can be anything that you wanna be. Yeah, I’m living proof ’cause I’m living out my dreams. Tell all the haters’ get to steppin’,’ let ’em leave. All we do is win, win, win, best believe,” Heiress sings in the song.

The pair announced their single earlier this month, sharing their excitement on social media. Heiress seemed especially proud to let her fans know she was featured on the song.

“My girl @therealvanvan_ hit me up to feature on her new song!! Can’t wait for u to hear what we did!! ‘Be You’ coming soon,” Heiress’ shared.

VanVan’s personal Instagram account shared a photo of her and in the studio.

“I need y’all to understand how dope this track is…. These 2 young ladies showed levels in the studio…. That I have never seen… to sit back and watch them put this song together was magic…. And their bond made the track 10x better…. @mclyte @majorgirl @iamreginalove really brung the best out these young ladies.”

“Be You” is the second single from VanVan’s debut album. She first found viral stardom after her parents began posting videos of her rapping over popular nursery rhymes.

Now, VanVan is off to the big leagues. Go girls!

Watch the official “Be You” video below:

