2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of March 31

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Psychic Zya hooked us up with another week’s worth of horoscopes!

Check out her overview for the week and keep reading for your sun or rising sign forecast! If you’d like to go even deeper, you can book a personal reading with Zya HERE.

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

This week we are headed deeper into the fiery depths of both Aries season, Mercury Retrograde and the Eclipse portals.

Right out the gate Mercury Retrograde Begins in Aries on April 1st. But she ain’t fooling around. This can lead to fights, delays and general frustration.

On the up note it’s a good time to swing back to something you need a second chance at – think traveling back to a beloved location or re-doing a home decor project that previously failed.

And yes expect the usual shenginans of devices failing and a bit of drama on the world stage.

Then we have Venus joining Aries on the 5th which can make us excited about love and relationships and give us a sense of renewal. But it can also bring about some drama in the love department too.

This week keep an open mind, mind your mouth and it’s totally ok to table difficult conversations until later in the month.

Alrighty let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week.

Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com. Use code: BOSSIP for $10 off. *Limited offer*

CAPRICORN: How much time are you actually taking on a daily basis to experience pleasure? This doesn’t have to be big moments but really it’s more about slowing down to literally smell a flower, savor the notes of a home cooked meal and indulge the loving embrace of a loved one a little longer. Spirit is asking you to seek enjoyment (more) in those small moments that make up the tiny building blocks of a life well lived.

RED FLAG: Success looks differently for different people, be sure to not judge others by your own measuring stick.

SWEET SPOT: Purple amethyst crystal is calling for you to work with it. Incorporate it int your meditation practice by placing it on your third eye chakra while doing deep breathing. Follow up with journaling things that you wish to manifest.

AQUARIUS:

Embracing action over ruminating on all the potential outcomes will be a big theme for you this week. Even if everything isn’t all mapped out it’s better to take a “build my wings on the way down” then to mull forever and ever and ever. Just do it!

RED FLAG: Take note of the friends that only delight in your sad news and rarely clap when things are going well for you. They are not your friends. Read that again.

SWEET SPOT: If you’re decorating your space, opulent simplicity will make you happy more than buying a ton of things. Invest in some quality statement pieces and let your space breathe.

PISCES:Spirit wants you to know that no matter what happened in the past, grace will be found again. Take this in between moment to be very still, more isolated then usual and go deeply within with the help of meditation, journaling and taking note of past behavior patterns and the triggers that bought them on. If this deeply resonates with you, then now would also be a great time to get a therapist.,

RED FLAG: Due your diligence before buying that distressed piece of real estate before it turns into a nightmare.

SWEET SPOT: Forgiveness is earned by changed behavior- so do more than talk the talk – you gotta walk the walk.

ARIES: Love is infinite. So why do you live in a scarcity mindset when it comes to love? This will ruffle a few feathers but share your energy with others, allow your siblings to enjoy your parents and your children, give your lover space and alone time to decompress without needing to support your emotions all of the time. Love is abundant. Make this your personal mantra throughout your birthday season.

RED FLAG: What does freedom look like to you? The availability of slow mornings and long hugs? Wealth beyond your imagination? Take some time map out what freedom means to you and go after it strategically and consistently.

SWEET SPOT: Bring some fresh wild roses into your home to increase the love vibes within yourself and within others.

TAURUS:During this eclipse season you’re walking into a gateway of healing chaos and while it’s exhausting and annoying it’s so necessary for those of you who have been wishing for a different lifestyle. Now while you may not have anticipated all that would be needed to make this happen, trust that it’s happening for your greater good.

RED FLAG: Relaxation is just as important as grinding. Find the balance or your body will make you sit down.

SWEET SPOT: Your abundance in this season can be found in your willingness to be flexible…bend don’t break. Compromise without crapping on your boundaries.

GEMINI:Harsh truths often lead to releasing baggage which then leaves your life open to miracles big and small. Don’t get defensive as this eclipse season forces you to examine your own behavior patterns which frankly for some of you can lead toward toxic. Lean into truth and therefore you’ll be leaning into growth at the soul level. And who among us doesn’t want that?

RED FLAG: Change is the only constant. Sit in any feelings of resistance and ask your higher self – what exactly are you afraid of when it comes to change? This will also affect those with Venus, Mars and Mercury in Gemini.

SWEET SPOT: Happiness is an inside job. But how often do you turn inward to keep your inner joy vibing high? Take a up a daily walking meditation practice to help open your daily joy.

CANCER:: If you’re seeking more abundance, Spirit is asking that you’ve the courage to indulge more in solitude. Why? Well because Cancers tend to be codependent and often miss out on receiving powerful downloads from your higher self and ancestors which often need to be received in solitude. Start with sitting quietly by yourself in a room you love for 20 mins a day with no distractions, devices or hand holding from others.

RED FLAG: Community can be great but what at cost? If you’re surrounded by frenemies then you’re surrounded by enemies. Better to be alone than in “danger”. Read that again.

SWEET SPOT: Notes of lavender, rose and eucalyptus spread around your home will help you get through the chaotic energy of the eclipse season relatively calmly. Relatively….

LEO:Sometimes the flow of fulfillment is filled with mini adventures and detours; which frankly can feel like you’re wasting time and precious resources. But here’s the thing, those “detours” are tiny steps that you need to build the internal fortitude to enjoy and maintain your next stage of fulfillment. Spend some time meditating on this message while holding a clear quartz crystal and recording any thoughts that come top of mind.

RED FLAG: If you’ve been avoiding your Shadow Work then prepare to get spanked emotionally over this eclipse period. Worried? Then please do the work. Start with a book called Taming Your Outer Child by Dr. Susan Anderson.

SWEET SPOT: A trip is on the horizon and it looks like a gift you receive during your birthday season. Enjoy:)

VIRGO: Many of you have been patiently waiting for doors of opportunity to open. And now under this wild energy of the eclipse it’s happening. Your focus has paid off. Many of you are set for a voyage both of the internal and external kind which will illuminate aspects of yourself you didn’t even know existed. Are you ready to step up? Your ancestors say yes and support you with their love, protection and blessings.

RED FLAG: If you are indeed planning to move abroad, make sure you get an Astrocartography reading first. Thank me later. This type of reading is based on your birth chart and the world map, and tells you where in the world you’re more likely to have the best outcomes.

SWEET SPOT: The potential for new besties is here right now. Sit down and visualize how you want to feel with the new circle on the way.

LIBRA: The fastest way to enlightenment (knowledge of self) and rapid change is through taking [calculated] risks. Do you dare to be so bold? What’s been niggling at your heart and your mind? If you’ve a long held lifestyle you wish to accomplish then now is the time go after it. Right now.

RED FLAG: Waiting for other’s approval is a fool’s errand. Meditate on what you want to do and move forward in confidence that you have what it takes to succeed.

SWEET SPOT: That new love interest has the potential to go the distance, but take it slow and be clear on your boundaries and when they are being violated.

SCORPIO: A long awaited opportunity has recently fallen in your lap, but you’re too scared to snatch it up! Why? Tap in and see what underlying programming is stalling you from going forward. Now is the time to rock citrine crystal and do Solar Plexus meditations to increase your self confidence and internal power.

RED FLAG: Just because something comes to a standstill, doesn’t mean it won’t start again. This will apply to both personal and professional situations.

SWEET SPOT: Stillness is the key to getting clear on your heart’s truest desires. Turn away from outside voices and sit with your Spirit team to receive the highest guidance.

SAGITTARIUS: These next few weeks will be challenging for many Sags, but it’s to help you move back into a centered alignment. Quite a few of you have been spinning your wheels in all directions of your life since the close of the Pandemic. If this resonates then get an accountability partner to help you move forward.

RED FLAG: When one has a lot of power, others often want it. Protect ya neck, your home and your bank account. Don’t ignore the little niggles of something being off about someone or something.

SWEET SPOT: Forest bathing would help open you up to the wisdom of Mother Earth at this time. Simply go out in a forest or park near you and sit under a tree facing the sun, with no devices, some water and a journal and ask to receive divine downloads from Gaia.

Have a great week, guys!