Don’t Sleep: Actor Melvin Gregg Is Quietly Taking Over Film & Television

Have you noticed Melvin Gregg is all over your tv screen, on some of the most-watched shows ever?

The 32-year-old Virginia native is not only booked and busy, he continues to prove he has a ton of range. His performance for Netflix mockumentary series American Vandal drove critics to compare him to a young Will Smith. He’s gone on to play Manboy, one our favorite characters in crime drama series, Snowfall; Marcus Parrish in sports drama, The Way Back; and, Joe Guy in historical drama, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Most recently, he’s playing the unhappily married Ben Chandler in Hulu’s psychological thriller series, Nine Perfect Strangers. The highly anticipated show broke the streamer’s premiere day record when it first dropped back in August. To top that off, Melvin has been in nothing but legendary company so far, elevating every story with his dedication to each unique character. He’s starred alongside the likes of Andra Day, Nicole Kidman, Ben Affleck, Regina Hall, Trevante Rhodes, Leslie Jordan, Damson Idris, Michael Hyatt, Samara Weaving, Melissa McCarthy — the list goes on.

Besides what Melvin’s been able to accomplish in entertainment so far, he seems like a pretty down-to-earth guy who puts family first. When the love of his life gave birth to their first child, a boy, in June of last year, he hit Instagram with a photo of the newborn and this sweet message:

“The Greatest Gift!!! I always dreamt of being a dad, so much so that I feared it would never happen. But then she got pregnant, not just any she but the girl of my dreams, the only 1 I could ever imagine being with! And then I found out we were having a boy! Bro I felt like it was too good to be true. I literally feared I would die in a tragic accident because shit just don’t pan out like that in real life. But I’m here, I don’t know how or why me but I vow to never take a second of it for granted.”

Today, we want to celebrate the great man and great talent that is Melvin Gregg. We can't wait to see what he has in store for fans next.