Cuffing SZN: Hollywood’s Cutest, Cuddliest Couples Right Now [Photos]

The weather is cooling down as Autumn 2021 rolls around — and is it just us, or are you suddenly feeling cute and cuddly too?

There’s something about the cool, crisp air that makes you want to cozy up to the one you love in a warm blanket, preferably with fuzzy socks on and hot cocoa in hand. After everything we’ve all been through lately, those tender moments have become especially sweet and expressing our love has never felt more urgent than it does today.

In Entertainment, so many great people have found one another and fallen in love recently — Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine (pictured above), Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, and Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, to name a few adorable pairs. Then, of course, we have the O.G. Hollywood couples who’ve withstood the test of time and proven they aren’t going anywhere. Duos like Bey and Jay and LeBron and Savannah James lead in this division.

Still, our favorites are those reunited couples, who love each other so much they decided to give their relationship another chance after going their separate ways. Who’s cuter than Bennifer and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott?

Love is truly in the air. So, if you’re waiting for your special somebody, don’t feel discouraged. Your person could be right around the corner.

